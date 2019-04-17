BSNL vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best Postpaid plans under Rs. 500 News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone offers 40GB data with a rollover benefit up to 200 GB, unlimited calling

As we all know that Reliance Jio has changed everything in the telecom sector and now with an aim to give a tough fight to each other, almost all telecom players are offering a host of offers with both prepaid and postpaid plans. In that way today we are going to compare the most popular plans from Airtel, Vodafone Reliance Jio and BSNL under Rs. 500.

Here some postpaid plans under Rs. 500

BSNL Rs.399 postpaid plan

If you think that State-run telecom operator is not aggressive in terms of its postpaid plans then you should know about BSNL's Rs.399 plan in which users are getting 30GB 2G/3G data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio 199 postpaid plan

Under Rs. 199 Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 25 GB 4G data. However, Jio will Rs 20 per GB once the given data is over. In addition, the user is getting a complimentary subscription of Jio Apps.

Vodafone Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 postpaid plan

Under Rs.399 Vodafone offers 40GB data with a rollover benefit up to 200 GB, unlimited calling. Besides free subscription to Vodafone play and Amazon Prime for one year. This pack also comes with the lowest bill guarantee. In addition coupons worth Rs. 399. While Rs. 499 similar benefits like Rs.399 but 75 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. Including red mobile shield benefit.

Airtel Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 postpaid plan

Sunil Mittal led Airtel also similar benefits like Vodafone including free subscription Airtel TV and Amazon Prime Video for one year. Besides Rs. 499 offers Netflix for three months and handset protection.

