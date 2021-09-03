BSNL Wants To Increase Air Fiber User Base; Promoting It To 2G Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to give better services to their customers, BSNL is sending messages to its 2G mobile customers to promote Bharat Air Fiber services. Notably, these are promotional messages and BSNL is sending to all 2G users in all circles.

The message includes the URL, which allows to book the Air Fiber services. Besides, the telecom operator suggested users to visit the nearest customer care service centre to book the services of BSNL Air Fiber. Notably, BSNL has also launched several Ultra Fast Bharat Air Fiber Plans with 80Mbps download speed.

BSNL Air Fiber Plans

It is worth noting that BSNL Bharat Air Fiber plans start from Rs. 499, where users will get unlimited calling to all networks. This plan also offers 3,300GB of data, 30 Mbps speed, ISD calling at Rs. 1.2 per minute. The Bharat AirFiber plan will cost you Rs. 5,988 for 12 months. However, users who are choosing annual plans will get services for 13 months for free.

The second plan of Rs. 699 offers 3,300GB of data and 40 Mbps speed. It includes unlimited calling; however, speed will be decreased to 4 Mbps speed. The annual plan of this pack will cost you Rs. 8,388. In fact, this plan also comes with 12+ 1 months of services.

The Rs. 899 plan of Bharat Air Fiber plan offers 3,300GB of data and 50 Mbps speed per month. However, the speed will be reduced to 6 Mbps once the 3,300GB of data. In addition, users will get unlimited calling within the country. Also, the annual pack of this plan is priced at Rs.10,788, but you'll be surprised to know that this pack offers services for 13 months.

The last pack of Rs. 1,199 per month offers 70 Mbps speed, 3,300GB of data; however, the speed will be reduced to 10 Mbps after the given data ends. This pack offers unlimited calling, but in case if any user wants to purchase the annual package, then they have to shell out Rs. 14,388. Also, users will get one month of service for free.

These packs are known as AirFiber Basic, AirFibre Basic Plus, AirFibre Value, and AirFibre Premium. However, to access the services users have to follow these steps. Users have to visit the company website and have to choose the book here option. Users have to write select service, select circle, PIN Code, Name, and email. Then, you will OTP on your mobile number, and after writing that OTP.

Then, you will see that BSNL Air Fiber services are available in your area or not. If services are available in your area, then you will get a call from the company for further procedures.

BSNL Air Fiber Plan Availability: Check Details

It is important to note that Air Fiber services are limited to few circles, such as Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, and more. The company is also expanding the reach of the services and recently launched for its users in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

