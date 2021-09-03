Here's How To Get 730GB Data For 365 Days From BSNL? News oi-Priyanka Dua

After decreasing the validity of special tariff plans, BSNL has announced the launch of a new pack for its customers. The telecom operator has launched Rs. 1,498 prepaid plan, where users will get the benefit for 365 days.

BSNL Rs. 1,498 Prepaid Plan Details

Apart from Rs. 1,498 plan, the telecom operator has launched Rs. 2,399 voucher, which is valid extra 90 days. Earlier, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's prepaid plan offers 365 days; however, users will get extra 90 days. The Rs. 1,498 special data voucher is designed to fulfill the need for the data.

This plan offers 2GB of data for 365 days and posts a 2GB limit, the speed will be reduced to 40 kbps. Initially, the plan was introduced in Chennai; however, now, it is available in all circles, including Gujarat, Assam, UP East, Kolkata, Karnataka, Telangana, UP East, and more.

However, to access the plan, users have to send "STVDATA1498" to 123 messages. In addition, users are allowed to purchase the pack web portal and self-care customer services. This is not the first time that the company has launched Rs. 1,498; however, it was removed from the website. The newly launched tariff plan was applicable from 23.08.2021. The changes are made under the 43rd Amendment Telecom Tariff Order and guidelines.

BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan Revised Offer: Check Details

Also, the promotional offer of Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan is now valid up to Rs. 425 days. For the unaware, the Rs. 2,399 BSNL plan offers unlimited outgoing calls per day to all networks along with roaming even in MTNL Mumbai and Delhi area. It includes free 100 messages for all the network providers, international calling at Rs. 5, Non-P2P SMS is Rs. 3.

This pack also offers 3GB data/day and the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps once the given data ends, free BSNL Tunes along with unlimited song change option, and EROS Now free entertainment services. It is worth noting that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has been very active and revised dozens of packs for its users, especially special tariff vouchers and prepaid plans.

