Why Is BSNL Migrating Its Rs. 99 Plan Users To Rs. 199 Postpaid Pack?

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have made changes to their postpaid plans and soon both are expected to do the same with the prepaid packs as well. However, BSNL has also joined the wagon and started decreasing the validity of entry-level prepaid plans. In fact, the state-run telecom operator is now increasing the prices of its postpaid plans and start migrating Rs. 99 users to its high-end packs.

BSNL Migrating Customers

Notably, the telecom operator said that users who are using the services can continue to use Rs. 99 plan until the validity expires, but after that, all users will be migrated to Rs. 199. The Rs. 99 postpaid plan is now listed on the company's website, reports Telecomtalk.

For the unaware, Rs. 99 postpaid plan offers unlimited calling, 25GB of data per month, and 100 messages per day. However, it should be noted that users will start getting the same benefit with Rs. 199 plan. In fact, the telecom operator is also sending messages to its users. "Enjoy U/L voice, 25GB data,100 SMS/day with Plan199. Plan99 is closed and you are migrated to Plan199 on 1st September 2021," the SMS reads.

Reduced Validity Of BSNL Entry Level Plans

It is worth noting that BSNL is the only telecom operator that offers Rs. 49 plan in the country as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have removed the same packs from all circles. BSNL Rs. 49 pack is providing benefits for 24 days. The second plan of Rs. 75 is also cheaper than plans of private telecom operators.

The BSNL Rs. 75 plan ships all benefits for 50 days only. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 94, where users can access all offers for only 75 days as against 90 days. Moving to the Rs. 106 and 107 plans, where users can access all benefits for 84 days and 150 days.

Earlier, these plans used to provide validity for 100 days and 180 days. This move is known as an indirect tariff hike, where benefits have been reduced with the existing plans. Under, this offer prices of the plans remain the same, but benefits have been decreased. This helps telcos to offer plans at the same rate without more offers.

