BSNL will have to go to for 4G LTE services to match the competition: Report

Despite the fact that all telecom players are focussing on a deployment of 4G, State-run telecom operator BSNL is still operating in 3G and now telecom minister Manoj Sinha has said that the telco will have to go to for 4G LTE services to match the competition, BT reported.

According to the report, Sinha said that "As far as LTE-based 4G service is concerned, a spectrum is not available with BSNL. So they have started 4G services on Wifi. Let their financial health improve. They will have to go for new technology to stand in the market. They will certainly go"

He also said the operating profit of the telco is likely to go up in financial year 17.

In fact, earlier the minister has asked the operator to set a target of 11 percent market share in this financial year from the current 9.35 percent.

He also asked the company to strengthen its broadband and wireline services. "This time, we have seen a growth of 0.3 percent in the market share. Next time when we meet, it should not be less than 10 (percent). I expect it to be 10.5 percent, but if it crosses 11 percent, we will take whatsoever special steps required for BSNL," Sinha added.

However, to attract more users, BSNL is launching new offers every day and now the company is providing one - month free service if you booked connection through Facebook and Twitter.

BSNL announced this news on its Twitter account as "Now you can book our services through Twitter and get 1-month free rental. Hurry, Limited period offer!."