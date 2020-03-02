ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Call Drops Will Continue To Plague Telecom Industry: TRAI

    By
    |

    The concept of offering free calls was started by Reliance Jio and slowly other operators have joined the wagon. But, the situation has been changed, and Reliance Jio is now charging 6 paise per minute for outgoing to other networks (Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL).

    Call Drops Will Continue To Plague Telecom Industry: TRAI

     

    Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are still offering plans with unlimited calls. The telcos have recently revised plans where they announced free unlimited calls to all networks. This seems a good move to attract Jio users. On the other hand, a report by the news agency PTI claims that telcos are blaming free voice calls for the poor network.

    However, it seems that TRAI is not happy with the statement and said that the call drops will remain the main issue. "Most of the telcos are offering voice free, their argument is that if something is free, how much can you (TRAI) punish me because I am not getting anything for that, which may not be correct because they are essentially cross-subsidizing," TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said.

    Sharma intimated that the issue of call drops is here, but it seems that it will improve in the coming days. It is worth mentioning that TRAI also conducts a test on all busy roads to find out the call drop situation.

    Airtel And Vodafone Unlimited Plans

    Airtel has recently removed a cap on its prepaid plans. The telco has announced new plans with two days, 28 days, 84 days, and 365 days validity. The company has launched three plans that start from Rs. 219 and go up to Rs. 499.

    The first plan of Rs. 299 is offering 1GB data per day for 28 days and unlimited calls to all networks. Whereas Rs. 399 and Rs. 449 are offering 1.5GB data per day and 2GB data for 56 days. Vodafone- Idea has also launched two unlimited plans recently.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: trai
    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 13:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X