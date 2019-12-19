Citizenship Amendment Bill: Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, And Reliance Jio Suspend Services in Delhi-NCR News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Airtel and Vodafone- Idea have confirmed that as per government orders, they have suspended their services in Delhi-NCR. According to some media reports, the suspension of Airtel's services started after 10 AM. In fact, Twitter users in ITO, India Gate, and New Seelampur area have complained about the suspension of the services through their accounts. The reasons behind the suspension of services are the protests held against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Airtel has also replied to one of the users about the same through its official Twitter account. The tweet reads: "Hi, Danish! Like we spoke, as per instructions from govt. authorities, Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support!"

Similarly, Vodafone- Idea also tweeted and confirmed the same. The tweet reads: "Hi! We would like to inform you that there is a planned outage scheduled as per government directive. This will be rectified as soon we receive the next directive from the authority" We appreciate your patience and cooperation for the same." However, there is no information on the affected areas.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the Reliance Jio service is also part of this procedure and services were suspended in Mandi House, Jaffarbad, Seelampur, Jamia Nagar, Mustafabad, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi, as quoted by PTI.

It is worth mentioning that the police are also checking all vehicles coming from Gurgaon to Delhi. This move comes after the government introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

