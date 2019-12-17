Just In
- 3 min ago National Broadband Mission Aims To Connect Rural Areas To The Internet By 2022
-
- 10 min ago JBL Reflect Eternal Headphones Uses Solar Panels For Unlimited Battery Life
- 28 min ago ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G With SD 865 SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specifications
- 1 hr ago UltraSense Systems Develops New Sensor To Eliminate Physical Buttons On Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan's Ex-GF Feels Both Arhaan & Rashami Are Faking Love; Calls Them Bunty-Babli
- News CAA: Protests outside Jamia enters 3rd day
- Finance RBI Now Plans To Make RTGS Available 24x7
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: The Actress Whose Fashion Is Only Getting Stronger With Time
- Sports NBA wrap: Pacers edge Lakers, Clippers cruise past Suns
- Automobiles Toyota Glanza Finance Offers & Benefits For December 2019
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka During The Christmas Holidays
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
Airtel Offering Rs.1,750 Discount On Xstream Box: Here Is How To Avail
Airtel Digital TV, the third-largest DTH operator has come up with a new offer. Under this offer, the company is offering a huge discount of Rs. 1,750 on its Xstream Box. However, this offer is available for its new customers in the Delhi-NCR circle. The development comes after Tata Sky announced the launch of its set-top box in India. This move by the company now seems that it is all set to give a tough fight to other DTH operators.
Airtel Xstream Box: Price, Benefits, And Discounts
The Airtel Xstream Box is available at Rs. 2,249 in the Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad region. However, this offer is available for its Airtel Thanks customers, reports DreamDth. Besides, the company is providing a seven-day free trial pack. For the unaware, the box was priced at Rs. 3,999.
The report states that Airtel has already listed this offer on its website and app for the Delhi- NCR circle. There is no information about the ending date of this offer. It is worth mentioning that, this offer seems good but, there is a catch. New customers will have to buy a bundle offer of Rs. 699 instead of the normal Rs. 360. Furthermore, buyers have to pay Rs. 2785 to buy a new connection. Apart from this, the company is providing one year warranty worth Rs. 100.
Here's How To Avail This Offer?
Step 1: First, you need to go to MyAirtel app on its website.
Step 2: Then, you have to select your city.
Step 3: After that, you need to enter your mobile number to verify eligibility.
Step 4: Then, enter the installation address.
Step 5: Then, you have to make payments by choosing the method (online or cash on delivery).
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,985
-
1,09,894
-
15,999
-
36,591
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,899
-
34,985
-
15,999
-
25,999
-
47,200
-
19,999
-
17,999
-
9,999
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300
-
32,990
-
33,530
-
14,030
-
6,990
-
20,340
-
12,790