Airtel Offering Rs.1,750 Discount On Xstream Box: Here Is How To Avail

Airtel Digital TV, the third-largest DTH operator has come up with a new offer. Under this offer, the company is offering a huge discount of Rs. 1,750 on its Xstream Box. However, this offer is available for its new customers in the Delhi-NCR circle. The development comes after Tata Sky announced the launch of its set-top box in India. This move by the company now seems that it is all set to give a tough fight to other DTH operators.

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, Benefits, And Discounts

The Airtel Xstream Box is available at Rs. 2,249 in the Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad region. However, this offer is available for its Airtel Thanks customers, reports DreamDth. Besides, the company is providing a seven-day free trial pack. For the unaware, the box was priced at Rs. 3,999.

The report states that Airtel has already listed this offer on its website and app for the Delhi- NCR circle. There is no information about the ending date of this offer. It is worth mentioning that, this offer seems good but, there is a catch. New customers will have to buy a bundle offer of Rs. 699 instead of the normal Rs. 360. Furthermore, buyers have to pay Rs. 2785 to buy a new connection. Apart from this, the company is providing one year warranty worth Rs. 100.

Here's How To Avail This Offer?

Step 1: First, you need to go to MyAirtel app on its website.

Step 2: Then, you have to select your city.

Step 3: After that, you need to enter your mobile number to verify eligibility.

Step 4: Then, enter the installation address.

Step 5: Then, you have to make payments by choosing the method (online or cash on delivery).

