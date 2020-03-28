ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus Outbreak: Telcos Might Not Increase Tariffs

    By
    |

    In order to help the customers, telecom operators are offering many benefits, despite the fact that they are going through a very rough phase. Now, it has been reported that operators might delay the second round of price hike.

    Coronavirus Outbreak: Telcos Might Not Increase Tariffs

     

    "If concerns around Covid-19 lead to a material impact on consumers' ability to spend (especially daily wage laborers), then we see risks of tariff hikes being pushed back and magnitude being lower," brokerage firm BofA Global Research said in a report.

    The report said that recently operators have increased the prices by 40 percent, and now they are planning for another hike. But, that seems a bit difficult due to the COVID-19.

    "While tariffs are well below other markets and where they should be for operators to make a reasonable return on capital, considering the Covid-19 impact and the ongoing floor tariff consultation, operators may avoid tariff hike in the near term," said Kunal Vora, Senior Analyst, Consumer, Media and Telecom, BNP Paribas India was quoted by Economic Times.

    However, the telecom regulator is planning to come up with floor pricing. But, that might delay too, as TRAI has stopped doing all open house discussions for the time being. "If TRAI goes by telcos' suggestions on a floor (even the lowest limit of Rs 15) and gives an order soon enough, the first thing would be compliance," another analyst close to the development said.

    It is worth mentioning that the operators were planning to raise tariffs in the first half of this year, as they wanted to increase their ARPU by Rs.300 by the end of the next year, that's why they're likely to raise tariffs by 40 percent this time. In fact, there are chances that operators will opt for another hike in the first half of the next year.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone idea
    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 22:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X