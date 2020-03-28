Just In
- 5 hrs ago Week 14, 2020 Launch Roundup: Huawei P40, Galaxy A31, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Axon 11 And More
-
- 5 hrs ago Motorola Took Four Years To Design The Foldable Phone: Report
- 6 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite With Snapdragon 765G, Quad-Cameras Launched
- 8 hrs ago Redmi K30 Pro Refresh Rate Can Be Tweaked To 80Hz But At Your Own Risk
Don't Miss
- Sports Rijiju donates 1-month salary for country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic
- Movies Lucifer Turns One: What Made The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Movie Special?
- News Amid COVID-19 risk, thousands of migrant workers throng Delhi bus station, wait for ride home
- Automobiles Top Bike News Of The Week: Apache RTR 180 BS6, Royal Enfield Bullet Trails, Rajiv Bajaj
- Lifestyle How To Take Care Of A Patient With Suspected Or Confirmed COVID-19
- Finance RBI ‘s EMI Moratorium: Higher Interest If You Opt For EMI Break
- Travel 10 Best Family Friendly Destinations To Visit In April In India
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
Coronavirus Outbreak: Telcos Might Not Increase Tariffs
In order to help the customers, telecom operators are offering many benefits, despite the fact that they are going through a very rough phase. Now, it has been reported that operators might delay the second round of price hike.
"If concerns around Covid-19 lead to a material impact on consumers' ability to spend (especially daily wage laborers), then we see risks of tariff hikes being pushed back and magnitude being lower," brokerage firm BofA Global Research said in a report.
The report said that recently operators have increased the prices by 40 percent, and now they are planning for another hike. But, that seems a bit difficult due to the COVID-19.
"While tariffs are well below other markets and where they should be for operators to make a reasonable return on capital, considering the Covid-19 impact and the ongoing floor tariff consultation, operators may avoid tariff hike in the near term," said Kunal Vora, Senior Analyst, Consumer, Media and Telecom, BNP Paribas India was quoted by Economic Times.
However, the telecom regulator is planning to come up with floor pricing. But, that might delay too, as TRAI has stopped doing all open house discussions for the time being. "If TRAI goes by telcos' suggestions on a floor (even the lowest limit of Rs 15) and gives an order soon enough, the first thing would be compliance," another analyst close to the development said.
It is worth mentioning that the operators were planning to raise tariffs in the first half of this year, as they wanted to increase their ARPU by Rs.300 by the end of the next year, that's why they're likely to raise tariffs by 40 percent this time. In fact, there are chances that operators will opt for another hike in the first half of the next year.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,400
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
8,999
-
15,000
-
82,999
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
28,820
-
7,600
-
29,999