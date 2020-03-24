Telecom Operators Might Benefit From People Working From Home: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom operators have announced the launch of many new plans for their customers. The telcos want to help their customers at this hour when almost all companies have asked their people to work from home. Now, it has been reported that this will help telecom operators.

The report said that there will be a 10 percent increase in data traffic, as people are working from home. "We consider Bharti/RIL to be bigger beneficiaries to this trend & expect both their mobile and fixed broadband business to benefit in near-term," brokerage firm BofA Global Research was quoted by Economic Times. It said, "As a pure-play telco Bharti is a bigger beneficiary."

The report said that at present, India has 630 million mobile users. This includes both 3G/4G, while there are 19 million fixed broadband users. The report claims that it is expected that there is only 6 percent of people using the broadband lines during work from home, and 70 percent will be using their mobile networks.

It is also worth noting that the demand for Wi-Fi dongles has been increased to many folds especially in Bengaluru. In fact, many shop owners are offering JioFi at Rs. 50 per day and Rs. 1400 per month.

When it comes to Airtel broadband customers then they are upgrading their plans to high-speed data plans. "Airtel Home Broadband customers are now upgrading to faster speeds and larger quota plans to support work from home and study for home needs," a company spokesperson was quoted the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has launched a new plan where it is offering 10 Mbps speed to its new broadband speed. The telco has also announced that it is offering double data benefits to its customers. Apart from that, the BSNL plan is offering 5GB data to its landline users, while ACT Fibernet is now offering 300 Mbps speed with its basic plans. Earlier, the company used to provide 100 Mbps speed.

