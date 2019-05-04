ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Cyclone Fani: Here's how telecom operators are helping subscribers

    Vodafone is offering free SMS and Rs. 10 loans if anyone exhaust balance during an emergency.

    By
    |

    As telecom services have severely affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha, a network service provider like Airtel is providing free SMS in three affected states for 5 days.

    Cyclone Fani: Here's how telecom operators are helping subscribers

     

    The telco said that it has created war rooms with dedicated teams have been established in the state/circle offices to monitor the impact of operations and coordinate quick recovery.

    These war rooms are also coordinating with Government Authorities such as NDMA. "Additional resources planned for affected clusters including manpower for network operations, equipment, fuel, and vehicles," the telco said.

    Likewise, Vodafone is offering free SMS and Rs. 10 loan if anyone exhaust balance during an emergency.

    "We have ensured sufficient fuel supply to our sites across all locations, and stocking at strategic locations, for use in times of emergency. Additionally, mobile DGs, critical equipment spares and vehicles have been arranged and kept ready at key locations," Vodafone spokesperson said.

    Vodafone Idea has also set up a helpline number at 1938 for people to reach out in case of an emergency.

    Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has been communicating regular cyclone alerts and updates to nearly 2.5 Lakh fisherfolk/ farmers in the cyclone path districts of Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, and Odisha since April 27, 2019. The broadcast dissemination modes include Mobile based audio advisories (outbound calls), WhatsApp, JioChat Channel, local cable TV scroll and print media.

    Jio said that" It is working to mitigate potential downtime due to power outages of its network infrastructure. Through its multiway redundancy methodology planned for catastrophes such as Fani, impacted towers or network nodes have been optimized to remain online making seamless communication possible. All captive power sources have been adequately stocked with diesel or fuel for any unforeseen eventuality.

    In fact, Reliance Communication is addressing 2,000 queries through RF Toll-Free Help Line.

    Read More About: airtel vodafone idea jio telecom news
    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue