Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits up to Rs. 20,498: All you need to know

    By
    |

    Vodafone Idea merger is attempting to strengthen the portfolio in the telecom market by offering numerous plans and offers. Though Idea was lagging behind in the race, it came to the forefront with the launch of a new plan for Citi credit card users recently. And, Vodafone has been competent enough with rivals such as Airtel and Reliance Jio offering many beneficial plans.

    Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits up to Rs. 20,498

     

    In the postpaid sector, Vodafone has a slew of attractive plans for its subscribers. The telco provides data and voice calling benfits alongside bundled offers from content service providers such as Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. Interestingly, Vodafone postpaid plans offer benefits up to a whopping Rs. 20,498 to its subscribers.

    Vodafone RED postpaid plans

    Vodafone RED postpaid plans comprise of plans ranging from Rs. 399. The entry-level plan priced Rs. 399 offers benefits worth Rs. 1,498. It provides 40GB data per month with a rollover limit of 200GB. Also, it offers unlimited voice calling, up to 12 months of Vodafone Play subscription, ZEE5 subscription and Amazon Prime membership worth Rs. 999 for a year.

    The next one is the Rs. 499 postpaid plan from the telco. This one offers benefits worth Rs. 4,498. It bundles offers 70GB data per month, 200GB data rollover, Amazon Prime subscription, Vodafone Play service and ZEE5 subscription. Alongside these benefits, it also comes with Mobile Shield smartphone protection plan for 12 months worth Rs. 3,000.

    The Rs. 649 postpaid plan also offers similar benefits as these but it comes with 90GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits. And, it bundles the iPhone Forever scheme worth Rs. 10,000. Eventually, the overall benefit offered by this postpaid plan is worth Rs. 11,498. The Rs. 999 postpaid plan comes with benefits worth Rs. 15,498 as it comes with all benefits offered by the Rs. 649 postpaid plan alongside Netflix subscription for two months.

     

    Plans with ISD calling benefits

    Likewise, the benefits of the higher denomination plans will increase. For instance, the Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999 postpaid plans under Vodafone RED portfolio offer benefits worth Rs. 15,498, Rs. 15,998 and Rs. 20,498 respectively. Also, these offer additional benefits. To be specific, the Rs. 1,299 plan offers 100 free ISD minutes, while the Rs. 1,999 plan offers 200 free ISD minutes and two days of international roaming for free.

    The most premium one is the Rs. 2,999 plan and bundles 200 free ISD minutes and five days of international roaming for free. Also, these plans bundle one, two and three months of Netflix subscription respectively. 

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
