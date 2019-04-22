Vodafone Idea partners with SonyLIV to offer digital content to its customers News oi-Priyanka Dua As part of the partnership, Vodafone users will get 1000+ movies along with recently announced 14 original shows, 100+ Short format shows, top-rated shows from Sony Entertainment Channel and Sab TV

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has joined hands with SonyLIV, to offer access to SonyLIV exclusive digital content in Hindi and English across all genres to users.

As part of the partnership, Vodafone users will get 1000+ movies along with recently announced 14 original shows, 100+ Short format shows, top-rated shows from Sony Entertainment Channel and Sab TV for the customers of Vodafone Idea.

Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea said, "Our focus is to build an eco-system which allows all our customers to watch entertainment across genres at the touch of a button. We will handpick content partnerships which are relevant and enrich our customer's experience."

"We have built both the platforms to curate top content across genres and offer it to customers in one single destination on both Vodafone and Idea networks. We are delighted to announce this partnership with SonyLIV and are looking forward to jointly exploring possibilities to entertain and engage with our customers," Khosla said.

Besides Vodafone Idea, customers will be able to enjoy the content on Vodafone Play or Idea Movies & TV app and watch their favorite shows, movies and web series for no extra cost.

Uday Sodhi, Business Head, Digital, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "We believe that our understanding of digital viewership trends coupled with Vodafone Idea's colossal customer reach and analysis makes this a salient partnership. In our combined efforts of delivering premium and quality content to our consumers, we expect Vodafone Idea to add value to our vision of becoming the most preferred entertainment destination in the country."

The users will be able to watch some of the top shows and movies like- The Kapil Sharma Show ,Vighnaharta Ganesh, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Crime Patrol dial 100, Crime Patrol Satark, Baahubali 1 & 2, Piku, PK, Queen, Azhar, 3 Idiots and many others.