Vodafone Idea Rs. 649 postpaid plan offers 90GB data; intros iPhone Forever program

Vodafone and Idea Cellular have come up with a new postpaid plan priced at Rs. 649. This new tariff plan offers 90GB of data along with unlimited voice calling benefits without any daily or weekly FUP. In addition to this, the telecom operators have introduced a new scheme called iPhone Forever for their postpaid subscribers.

Vodafone Idea has introduced many new plans and revised a slew of tariff plans. Also, the merged telco has come up with content partnerships than ever before. However, most offerings that have been introduced are meant for the mass market. Also, the new iPhone Forever programme will be suitable for the users of iPhone.

Vodafone Rs. 649 postpaid plan

The Rs. 649 postpaid plan now offers 90GB data per month and over 200GB data rollover facility. Besides this, the subscribers of this plan will enjoy free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Subscribers can also access Amazon Prime subscription for free. The Vodafone and Idea subscribers can enjoy apps such as Vodafone Play, Idea Music and Movies as well RED hot deals.

iPhone Forever program

Given the skyrocketing iPhone repair costs, the iPhone Forever program comes handy. It will help the subscribers of Vodafone and Idea reduce the repair costs and also replace their iPhone in some cases. The subscribers of the Vodafone and Idea Rs. 649 postpaid plan will be eligible for the iPhone Forever program. This way, they can get their iPhone repaired or replaced by just paying a service handling cost of Rs. 2,000 along with GST. The participants of this program will also get exclusive buyback deals on upgrading their existing iPhones.

It has been announced that iPhone 5S and above bought via the authorized sellers will be eligible for this program. iPhones under 18 months can be replaced, upgraded or repaired and iPhones over 18 months can only be repaired and upgraded. Subscribers of this plan can also avail doorstep pickup and drop of the device after the service.