DoT Allocates Numbering Level To BSNL; Services To Begin In Delhi And Mumbai

The DoT has allowed BSNL to offer its services in Delhi and Mumbai licensed service areas. The telecom ministry also allocated numbering levels for basic services to the state-run telecom operator in two circles.

The ministry has given 2440 to 2449 numbering for Delhi and for Mumbai, BSNL gets numbering level from 2070 to 2079. Earlier, these numbers were allotted to MTNL. The report claims that last year BSNL received a unified license in all the 22 telecom circles, including in Delhi and Mumbai.

This license will allow BSNL to offer its services for 20 years. As per the license, the telecom operator can offer telephone, internet, Broadband, FTTH, and others services in all 22 circles in the country.

The BSNL has already started the maintenance of the MTNL mobile networks and the former can offer its services in the circles. It includes broadband, FTTH, and landline services in Delhi and Mumbai. This move will allow BSNL to provide its services in 22 circles at affordable prices.

Notably, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are included in Delhi circles, whereas the Mumbai circle will have New Mumbai and Kalyan.

"In consideration to the request of M/s BSNL for allocation of numbering level for Basic Services in Delhi and Mumbai LSAs, it is decided to allocate levels to M/s BSNL for its Basic Services in Delhi & Mumbai," DoT said.

"Since these wireline numbering levels were earlier allocated to M/s MTNL and due to non-utilization, the same are withdrawn with immediate effect," DoT added.

BSNL Started Services In Delhi And Mumbai

Interestingly, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has started providing telecom services in Mumbai and Delhi from March 1, 2021. In fact, BSNL has started operating its services through its 2G and 3G services.

It is worth noting that the Government was planning to merge MTNL and BSNL. However, later the Department of Telecommunication said no to the merger as MTNL's debt is close to Rs. 20,000 crores, which is much higher than BSNL.

Additionally, the pay scale of telcos is quite different. For the unaware, BSNL and MTNL are sailing in the same boat as both are not providing 4G services to their customers. However, this step seems good as BSNL is expected to provide a 4G spectrum soon in the country.

