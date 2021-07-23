DoT Might Approach TRAI For On 5G Spectrum Auction: Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Department of Telecommunication is expected to take recommendations from TRAI regarding issues related to the auction of 5G airwaves. This development comes at that time, when Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea conducting 5G trials in the country.

"The government is considering sending a reference to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), seeking its recommendations on issues involved in the auction of spectrum available for International Mobile Telecommunications services," minister of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan told Rajya Sabha. He did not divulge the exact date of the 5G auction.

Telcos Want DoT To Cut Spectrum Pricing

It is important to note that Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio have been urging the Department of Telecommunication to cut the base prices of the 5G spectrum. The telcos have also warned that the auction will not attract any buyers in case the base price has been not reduced.

Telcos asked the Department of Telecommunication to push TRAI to reset the reserve price of the 700 MHz band, which is most suitable for the 5G band. The telcos want the 700 MHz spectrum band should close to 800 Mhz and 900 Mhz bands.

In the recently concluded auction, all telecom operators did not purchase the 700 MHz band due to the high base price despite DoT said that it is suitable for 5G auction along with the suggested bands 3.3-3.6 GHz bands.

5G Trials In India: Check Details

The Department of Telecommunication allocated spectrum in the 700 MHz, 3.5GHz, and 3.6 GHz bands so that Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea can conduct 5G trials in the country. The trials have been started in several parts of the country and soon Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited will start testing networks. The telecom operator has done trials in Delhi.

Apart from that, Reliance Jio and Airtel have recently joined hands with Intel to accelerate 5G services in India. However, the challenges related to auction and spectrum availability will remain as the satellite internet industry and the Indian navy is not willing to vacate their spectrum bands, which is why we believe that the auction will delay further.

