DoT Might Bring New Rules For 5G Networks In India

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is likely to announce changes in the rules of the telecom industry. The much-needed changes are expected to help the industry in launching 5G services in the country. Notably, the industry is following the rules of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act (1933) and the Indian Telegraphy Act (1885). However, technology has changed a lot in the last two decades, which's why DoT is planning to make some changes in the current policies.

Department of Telecommunication Asks National Law University To Frame New Rules For 5G Networks

The ministry said that it's engaging the National Law University (NLU) of Delhi to analyze all modifications and changes due to the arrival of new technologies, reports LiveMint. Besides, the report said that the ministry has given four months to NLU to prepare the entire draft. The whole draft will have all Machine-to-Machine (M2M) learning, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and more to start 5G use cases.

Also, the upcoming reforms are likely to promote innovation and will all 5G networks to grow in the country. Furthermore, the new legislation will have a machine to machine communication along with IoT.

5G Launch In India: Details

The 5G network is expected to launch in mid- 2022; despite Airtel and Jio's claims that they will launch the services by the end of this year. Besides, the Government has not sold the 5G bands in the auction, so this question is difficult that when 5G services will be available in the country.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Plans On 5G Services: Check Details

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio are likely to take a lead in that front as they have spent a huge amount on buying the spectrum in the auction. On the other hand, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is focussing on upgrading the 3G network to offer 4G services.

