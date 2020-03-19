Just In
DOT Plans To Record Calls To Improve Network Conditions
In order to reduce call drop rate, the Department of Telecommunication (DOT) is all set to record your call details. However, this will not include the personal details of the caller. The ministry claims that it will only record the calls which enter in that area where this procedure is going on.
"Call drops details, for only those calls made by a subscriber who enters a given coverage area of the identified cell Tower or calls drop/details of calls received or made by such subscribers are collected. It is reiterated that neither the names nor the address of the subscribers or the persons to whom the calls are made or received are being collected," the DoT said.
The ministry said that it has received many complaints regarding calls drops, poor network, and cross-connection. In fact, to track the situation, the DOT has come up with a new tool that can analyze big data. The ministry also intimated that these techniques can be used in checking the calls drops and information in the specific areas. "However, this data is anonymous and does not contain names of either the maker or receiver of calls. There is no infringement of the privacy of any person. No personal details are collected. There is no tracking of any phone number," Dot added.
Meanwhile, industry body COAI has issued a statement and said that the ministry has taken this step to improve the current situation. It said that the ministry had discussed the issue with them and assured them that they will not track the personal details of the customers. "The DoT further clarified that such data is being sought by the Department under the provisions of Rule 419 of Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951, that mandates the telegraph authority to get such data for telegraph (telecom) network/equipment" Rajan S Mathews, DG, COAI said.
