DoT Requests Defence Ministry And Space Department To Clear Spectrum For 5G Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that the telecom operators are not ready to buy 5G airwaves, it seems that the DoT is planning for an auction in the coming months. This new development comes soon after the ministry has asked the space department and defence ministry to leave airwaves in medium and high bands.

In fact, this is the major issue between the Department of Telecommunication, Department of Space, and the defence ministry. Earlier, the government wanted to launch 5G services this year, but now sources close to the development said that the auction is expected to hold in 2021 if the issue between all three major sectors has been resolved.

The telecom ministry has asked the defence ministry to evacuate 100 Mhz of airwaves in the band of 3300-3400 Mhz. On the other hand, the ministry wants the Department of Space to leave the 3600-3700 Mhz band. "The DoT is now looking for 400 Mhz of contiguous spectrum in the medium band which can be efficiently utilized by telecom operators to meet standard broadband speed for 5G services," the sources added.

Furthermore, a new PTI report mentions that the Department of Telecommunication has asked the space department to leave its claim on the 26 GHz band for the 5G airwaves. "DoT has now proposed that the decision of WRC should be implemented in India, which will also be in line with the global ecosystem," sources further added.

Apart from the 5G spectrum auction, India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea said that it is keenly waiting for 5G trials in the country, which means it has become the second operator after Reliance Jio who is planning for the trials. The company has not shared the name of any vendor that is teaming up for trials but said that it will follow all government norms and regulations.

