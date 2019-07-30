ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DOT Working On Proposal For BSNL, MTNL Merger: Report

    By
    |

    Loss-making state-owned telecom operator MTNL is likely to be merged with ailing BSNL as the telecom ministry has given its consent.

    DOT Working On Proposal For BSNL, MTNL Merger: Report

     

    The Department of Telecom (DoT) is "working on" a proposal for merger of BSNL and MTNL as part of efforts to revive the telecom firms.

    Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had approved the plan last week and now it has been circulated to other ministries for comments, reports HBL.

    According to a report, the approved plan also comprised an Rs. 14,155 crore capital infusion to BSNL by the government to acquire 4G spectrum. Besides, the capital infusion, land monetization for meeting the company's expansion plans is also in the pipeline and this will be jointly monitored by BSNL, DoT and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

    A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) would also be constituted for taking the decisions related to land monetization. Also, a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for employees above 50 years is in the pipeline as well following which the retirement age will be lowered to 58, the report added.

    BSNL's Estimated Loss

    BSNL is expected to post-loss over Rs. 14,000 crores for the financial year 2018-19, with a decline in revenue to Rs. 19,308 crore during the same period.

    According to a written earlier reply by Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha, the provisional loss of BSNL in 2015-16 was Rs 4,859 crore-Rs 4,793 crores in 2016-17, Rs 7,993 crore in 2017-18.

    Our Take On Merger Between MTNL And BSNL

    There is no doubt that ever since Reliance Jio has entered into the sector almost all telecom players are facing financial crisis, as the company is offering free voice calls since it started its operations. So it would be interesting to see how the merger between these two wills tough fight to Jio.

     

    However, the merger has been only approved by DOT, and it has to go to Cabinet for approval.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl mtnl
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 19:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue