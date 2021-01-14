End Of 3G Network: Airtel And Vi Shutting Down Sites In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to fulfill the spectrum demand, the Ministry of Communication is all set to conduct an auction in March this year. The ministry has also listed bands that will be available at the auction this year. Notably, the spectrum of all operators will be expired soon.

However, before buying the spectrum bands in the upcoming auction both Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are shutting down their 3G networks in the country. This development is expected to help both operators to save money and to focus on the 4G network. In fact, Airtel was the first operator that shut down its 3G services in Kolkata.

The operator refarmed the 900 MHz band to offer a 4G spectrum in the same region and deployed L900 to offer 4G services in the 2300MHz and 1800MHz bands. Besides, the operators' plans to shut down 3G services in all 22 circles. Similarly, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced that it is shutting down its 3G services in Delhi & NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and now in Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, and Vapi.

"The existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Gujarat. We have completed the 3G to 4G refarming exercise in eleven top cities in the state so far. Efforts are on to cover the rest of the state at an early date," Rajendra Chourasia, Operations Director- Gujarat, Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea said.

Notably, the 3G network was first introduced in 2008 in India. Also, MTNL was the first operator that launched its 3G services in Delhi and Mumbai. However, now telecom operators are moving towards the 4G and 5G network as data consumption is increasing as mobile companies are not launching 3G phones in the country.

