Just In
- 2 min ago Acer Refreshes Predator Triton 300 SE, Helios 300; Acer Nitro 5 Laptops
-
- 34 min ago TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Registers Highest Download Speed In December 2020
- 2 hrs ago Razer N95 Mask With RGB, Voice Projection; Blend Of Style And Safety
- 2 hrs ago HTC Desire Pro 5G Powered By Snapdragon 690 SoC Silently Announced: Price, Specification
Don't Miss
- Automobiles 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R India Launch Timeline Revealed: Here Are The Details
- Lifestyle Lohri 2021: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Extends Wishes To Fans By Treating Them With Her Pretty Ethnic Looks
- Movies Kajol Reveals How She Dealt With Lockdown: It Was An Interesting Quarantine For Us As A Family
- Sports Two years to go for 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: Hockey India, Odisha govt. look to host memorable event
- News BJP chief Nadda in Tamil Nadu on Thursday
- Finance How To Download Atal Pension Yojana Contribution Statement?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu And Kashmir In January In 2021
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Phase-2, Check Direct Link
Vi Might Lose More Market Share And Subscribers: Goldman Sachs
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has been losing customers every quarter, and a new report by research firm Goldman Sachs believes that this trend will continue. The report said that the company is unlikely to make any investment in its operations in the country.
"On our estimates, Vodafone Idea could potentially save Rs. 58 billion (5,800 crores) in cash flows annually if the AGR liability were lowered to its self-assessed value... We expect Vodafone Idea's FCF (free cash flow) to remain negative for the foreseeable future, irrespective of the level of the company's AGR dues," Goldman Sachs said in a report.
Apart from that, Vi has approached the Supreme Court to review the amount of its AGR as the operator believes that there is some error with the ministry's calculations. Similarly, Airtel and Tata Teleservices have asked the apex court to look into the matter.
Notably, Tata Teleservices has to pay Rs. 16, 789 crore as AGR dues as per Ministry of Communications. So far, the company has paid Rs. 4, 197 crore to the government; however, its self-assessment said that it has dues of about Rs. 2,197 crore.
However, on the other hand, the research firm said that even if the apex court accepts the request of Vodafone-Idea, it would not change the whole landscape. "While incrementally positive for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea from a cash flow and net-debt standpoint, we believe AGR dues at the lower self-assessed levels would have little-to-no impact on the industry's competitive landscape," it said. On the other hand, the research firm said that there will sharp improvement in the Airtel business.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,900
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025