Ericsson expands its end to end 5G platform in India

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson today said that it has launched new hardware and software products to the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

The new additions to the Ericsson Radio System portfolio further enhance the agility and speed with which Indian operators can roll out their 5G networks, the company said in a statement.

Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Solutions for the Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India says, "5G enables low latency, ultrahigh speeds, and high reliability - making it one of the most important infrastructures for industry digitalization and realizing Digital India. The hardware and software that we are launching today offer Indian service providers with an expanded and adaptable 5G platform, making it easier for them to deploy 5G."

5G enables low latency, ultra-high speeds, and high reliability - making it one of the most important infrastructures for industry digitalization.

"The reason why 5G is gaining momentum globally and in India is that operators will be able to manage their networks efficiently through a combination of 4G and 5G," Bansal added.

The company is also strengthening its end-to-end mobile transport solutions by building on its radio expertise and adding best-in-class transport technologies from Juniper Networks and ECI.

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, by the end of 2023, global data traffic is projected to grow at a rate of 40 percent per year, with more than 20 percent of mobile data traffic worldwide expected to be carried by 5G networks.

The company is also launching its new Ericsson Spectrum Sharing software, expanding the versatility of Ericsson Radio System for 5G deployments.

To manage data traffic in areas where there is the highest demand, Ericsson also announced new transport solutions.