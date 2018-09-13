Ericsson, T-Mobile sign $3.5 billion deal for 5G network deployment

Ericsson and T-Mobile have announced a multi-year, $3.5 billion contract to support latter's nationwide 5G network deployment.

Under the deal, Ericsson will provide the latest 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software compliant with 3GPP standards.

Under the terms of the new deal, Ericsson will also supply hardware and software from its market-ready 5G Platform, across all spectrum bands available to T-Mobile.

Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile, said: "While the other guys just make promises, we're putting our money where our mouth is. With this new Ericsson agreement we're laying the groundwork for 5G - and with Sprint, we can supercharge the 5G revolution."

Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, said that the company had recently decided to increase its investments in the US to be closer to customers and better support them with their accelerated 5G deployments; thereby bringing 5G to life for consumers and enterprises across the country.

" This agreement marks a major milestone for both companies. We are excited about our partnership with T-Mobile, supporting them to strengthen, expand and speed up the deployment of their nationwide 5G network," he added.

Furthermore, the contract also encompasses Ericsson's digital services solutions, including dynamic orchestration, business support systems (BSS) and Ericsson Cloud Core, enabling T-Mobile to rapidly launch innovative and groundbreaking 5G experiences to customers.