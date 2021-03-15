Everything You Should Know About Reliance Jio's 5G Deployment Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced that it is ready for the mass deployment of the 5G network. The new announcement comes two months after Airtel demonstrated 5G live services in Hyderabad. Earlier, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio might bring 5G services in the second half of 2021.

"India is ready for mass deployment of 5G. Jio is ready. Let us start on the next phase of digital transformation where the 5G ecosystem transforms the way we work and play," Jio president Mathew Oommen said. He said that Jio is offering 1GB of data at Rs. 250, which means that we are offering connectivity at a very less price.

Despite the fact, the Government has not announced the trials of the 5G network and is trying to update the laws of the telecom industry. These updates in the policy are likely to help operators to bring 5G services to the country. 5G is a much-awaited service or network that will offer the fastest network. In addition, 5G services are expected to offer 100 times more speed than 4G network. It can also transfer data in 10 microseconds.

You'll be surprised to know that several countries have already started 5G services, whereas others have started trials and might launch the network soon. Similarly, India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio also asked the Department of Telecommunication to start trials soon, but still, they are waiting for the approvals.

Reliance Jio Plans Related To 5G Network In India

Reliance Jio is ready for mass deployment of the 5G services. In fact, the company claims that it can offer 5G services anytime as it has already upgraded its network. The telecom operator bought 50 percent of the spectrum and spent Rs. 57,122.65 crores. The operator acquired 488.35 MHz of spectrum in the auction, whereas Airtel bought 355.45 MHz of spectrum at Rs. 18,698.75 crores.

On the other hand, Vi (Vodafone Idea) purchases 11.80 MHz of airwaves at 1,993.40 crores. This spectrum has been given to telecom operators for 20 years. The auction happened after five years and it is one of the smallest auction. The spectrum acquisition is likely to help the operator to offer 5G services soon.

Best Mobiles in India