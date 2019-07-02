How To Get 1.4GB Data Per Day From Airtel News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharti Airtel has upgraded its Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan which now offers 1.4 GB data instead of 1GB per day. Once the given data is exhausted, the users will have to pay 50 paise per MB.

This plan also offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Users also get 100 local and national SMS per day for the period of one year, reports TelecomTalk.

In addition, the telco is providing HOOQ, ZEE5, and subscription of Airtel premium where users will get access to 350+ live TV channels and over 10,000 TV shows and movies.

Now Get Free Hello Tunes

The telco has recently refreshed its #AirtelThanks program in which the Postpaid and Prepaid mobile customers will be able to set their favorite songs as their Hello Tunes (ringback tones) for free through Wynk Music app.

Users will be able to choose from a wide range of 40 million songs on Wynk Music's library to set them as their Hello Tunes without having to pay a monthly subscription charge of Rs 36.

This exclusive benefit will be available to all mobile customers on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of Rs 129 and above.

Furthermore, to get the free Hello Tunes customers simply need to download the latest version of Wynk Music app and click on the Hello Tunes icon to set their favorite songs as their ringback tone.

Customers can set and change their Hello Tunes as many times as they want. One only needs to renew the free Hello Tunes subscription through Wynk Music every 30 days.

For the unaware, Wynk Music is a music streaming app that offers music in 12 genres and 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese and Rajasthani.

What We Think About The Revision Of Plans

There is no doubt that Airtel is trying hard to give a tough fight to other telecom players and making efforts to retain its customers. So we believe launching new and revising the old plans will definitely help the telco to attract more users.

Best Mobiles in India