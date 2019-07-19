How To Get 24GB Data From BSNL For Rs. 151: Check All The Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching its Abhinandan- 151 prepaid recharge plan in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circle, the State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched this plan for subscribers in other telecom circles.

The newly launched plan is available for Rs. 151 where the customer will get unlimited calls to any network while in roaming including Delhi & Mumbai. Besides, users get 1GB data per day along with 100 SMS per day on any network for 24 days.

Launched Free 5GB Trial Broadband Plan For Landline Customers

The telco has relaunched the 5GB broadband plan for its landline subscribers. The company has launched this offer in March this year. Now, the company has relaunched this plan and it will be valid until July 31, 2019.

This free broadband trial plan is available for users in all circles in the country except Andaman and Nicobar.

Furthermore, the company is also providing free Amazon Prime Subscription on plans priced below Rs. 499, reports TelecomTalk. According to a report users will also get 15 percent cash back on broadband plans priced below Rs 499; 20 percent cash back on plans which are priced between Rs 499 and Rs 900 and 25 percent cashback on Rs 900. Also, BSNL will be offering one-year of Amazon Prime membership for free.

Notably, BSNL has also introduced new Prepaid International Roaming STVs for UAE, Sri Lanka & Canada for Mobile Services.

Competition With Other Brands

There is no doubt that the telecom industry is facing a lot of activity lately as the companies are launching and revising plans daily. However BSNL is the only government-owned player which is giving a tough fight to all private players despite its financial woes. So we believe the operator is making its portfolio attractive for customers to retain them.

