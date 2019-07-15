BSNL Brings Rs 96 Prepaid Plan — Offers Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Per Day For 180 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL, the State-run telecom operator has announced the launch of a new prepaid recharge plan dubbed Vasantham Gold - PV 96.

However, the new plan is available for Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles only starting July 5, reported TelecomTalk. Do note that this plan is only available for a promotional period of 90 days.

Furthermore, this newly launched Rs. 96 plan comes with a validity period of 180 days. During this period users will get an unlimited calling benefit to all networks except for Mumbai and Delhi Circles. Besides, the company is also providing 100 SMS per day and users can avail this plan by sending a text message saying "SMS Plan Voice96" to 123.

Extended Bumper Offer

Meanwhile, BSNL has extended another of its existing plan. The telco is now providing 3.2 GB daily data instead of 1GB data daily for Rs. 186 and 3.7GB data on its Rs. 485 and Rs. 666 plan.Lastly, subscribers will get 4.2GB data per day after availing the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan.

Revised Broadband Plans

BSNL has also revised seven of its plans where the first plan starts with Rs. 349 per month offering 2GB data per day at 8 Mbps speed and 2 Mbps after- FUP speed. The Rs. 599 now offers 4GB data per day at 10 Mbps speed and 2 Mbps after FUP. While the Rs. Rs. 699 is now providing 5GB data per day with 10 Mbps speed and post FUP users will get 2 Mbps. The fourth plan of Rs 749 BSNL is now providing 300GB data per month at 50 Mbps. And the Rs. 899 offers 12GB data per day to the users at 10 Mbps and 2 Mbps speed post FUP.

What We Think About Revising Plans

Instead of launching a new plan BSNL has been revising their prepaid plans which means that the telco is trying hard to lure customers to help it trim down its huge debt.

