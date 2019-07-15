ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Brings Rs 96 Prepaid Plan — Offers Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Per Day For 180 Days

    By
    |

    BSNL, the State-run telecom operator has announced the launch of a new prepaid recharge plan dubbed Vasantham Gold - PV 96.

    BSNL Brings Rs 96 Prepaid Plan

     

    However, the new plan is available for Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles only starting July 5, reported TelecomTalk. Do note that this plan is only available for a promotional period of 90 days.

    Furthermore, this newly launched Rs. 96 plan comes with a validity period of 180 days. During this period users will get an unlimited calling benefit to all networks except for Mumbai and Delhi Circles. Besides, the company is also providing 100 SMS per day and users can avail this plan by sending a text message saying "SMS Plan Voice96" to 123.

    Extended Bumper Offer

    Meanwhile, BSNL has extended another of its existing plan. The telco is now providing 3.2 GB daily data instead of 1GB data daily for Rs. 186 and 3.7GB data on its Rs. 485 and Rs. 666 plan.Lastly, subscribers will get 4.2GB data per day after availing the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan.

    Revised Broadband Plans

    BSNL has also revised seven of its plans where the first plan starts with Rs. 349 per month offering 2GB data per day at 8 Mbps speed and 2 Mbps after- FUP speed. The Rs. 599 now offers 4GB data per day at 10 Mbps speed and 2 Mbps after FUP. While the Rs. Rs. 699 is now providing 5GB data per day with 10 Mbps speed and post FUP users will get 2 Mbps. The fourth plan of Rs 749 BSNL is now providing 300GB data per month at 50 Mbps. And the Rs. 899 offers 12GB data per day to the users at 10 Mbps and 2 Mbps speed post FUP.

    What We Think About Revising Plans

    Instead of launching a new plan BSNL has been revising their prepaid plans which means that the telco is trying hard to lure customers to help it trim down its huge debt.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl prepaid postpaid plans
    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue