How To Get 6GB Data From Vodafone For 180 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to give a tough fight to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone has launched a new plan for its prepaid users. The new Rs. 599 offers 6GB of 4G data, unlimited calling for six months (180 days).Under the new plan, users will get up to 300 SMSes per month for the entire validity.

In addition, the company is providing Live TV, movies, and shows on Vodafone Play App, reports TelecomTalk. However, this plan is applicable only in select circles at the present.

This also comes in direct competition with Airtel's Rs 597 prepaid plan where users get 6GB data along with free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, but the validity of this prepaid plan is only 168 days.

Besides, user will get one year free Norton Mobile security, Airtel TV premium subscription, and subscription to Wynk Music.

Revised Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone has also revised its Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan in the country and after the revision the telco is now offering free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The revised plan is valid in all circles where the telco is operating and now offers 2GB instead of 1.5GB data earlier.

Apart from providing these benefits, Vodafone is also offering access to its Play app, live TV, movies, and shows.

This plan will go head- to- head with Airtel's Rs.129 plan where users get 2GB data alongside unlimited calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. Earlier the prepaid plan used to offer unlimited voice calls, 1GB and 100 SMS messages per day for same duration.

Our Take On Launching New Plans

Not only Vodafone, but all telecom players are launching new plans to lure customers. It is evident that these plans are beneficial for customers who use long term plan or people looking out for similar plans. But if you look at thoroughly there are other plans which offer more data benefits at much lower prices.

