How To Get Exclusive Access To ZEE5 Theatre From Vodafone Idea

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has tied up with OTT (over-the-top) platform ZEE5 to offer live channel ZEE5 Theatre to its subscribers.

With this offer, subscribers can now get access to plays across genres such as thriller, supernatural, crime, family drama, comedy, and periodic drama and Idea Movies & TV app.

Besides, ZEE5 Theatre will offer nine plays this July and further keep adding two new plays every week on Wednesday and Friday at 9 PM, the telco informed.

Some of these offerings include Doll's House based on Norwegian playwright, poet, and theatre director Henrik Johan Ibsen's A Doll's House; Double Game, a suspense drama starring popular theatre and television actor Kiran Karmarkar; Vaastav, based on the blockbuster crime flick of the same name.

"We intend to reach customers who enjoy theatre and are not being catered to through other platforms," Avneesh Khosla, operations director - marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd., said in the statement.

For the unaware, Vodafone Idea and Zee Entertainment Enterprises had earlier announced a strategic partnership for offering content to subscribers.

Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Meanwhile, the telco has introduced two new plans for its prepaid users. The first plan is priced at Rs. 205 while the second is priced at Rs. 225. The Rs. 205 prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls along with 2GB of data for 35 days. Also, users will get 600 free SMS with this recharge option.

The Rs. 225 also offers unlimited calls along with 4GB of data for 48 days. Besides, users will get access to the Vodafone Play app, that includes Live TV and other media streaming.

Our Take On This Partnership

Almost all telecom players are joining hands with OTT players because the content strategy has become important as cheap data prices are not helping them to get a meaningful competitive edge. So we believe telecom players are now relying on these partnerships to retain their users.

