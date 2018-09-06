ENGLISH

Get 1GB free Jio 4G data with Cadbury Dairy Milk

Buy a Dairy Milk chocolate and get free Jio data.

By:

    Reliance Jio offers 4G data at the lowest pricing compared to the others. In addition to this, the telecom has come up with several cool deals and discounts as well to entice the subscribers. Now, Reliance Jio has tied up with Cadbury to offer 1GB of free data to all the customers via the MyJio app.

    Get 1GB free Jio 4G data with Cadbury Dairy Milk

    To avail this offer that gives 1GB of additional data, you need to buy a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and upload a picture of either the whole chocolate bar or the empty wrapper. And, tap the Participate Now button on the MyJio app.

    And, you will get 1GB of free data on your Jio account. However, you can either wish to keep the same or donate it to an NGO called Pratham Foundation. This NGO offers education to children who are underprivileged across the country.

    Keep in mind that it might take a few minutes for this additional data to be reflected on your account. The company says it is up to a week but we at Gizbot managed to get it instantly. And, do note that you can unlock this additional data only once for each number. 

    Previous Jio offer

    Recently, Jio offered 2GB of additional data under an offer for a specific time period. On doing a top along with an existing pack, subscribers can get unlimited voice calls, data associated with the subscribed pack, and SMS benefits and 2GB of additional data at the same time.

    Notably, this offer can be availed only by select customers via the My Jio app. However, there is no word regarding the selection criteria to avail this extended offer. Interested users can visit the MyJio app and check for the top-up plan under the My Plans section.

    Read More About: reliance jio telecom news
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 16:19 [IST]
