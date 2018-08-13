Reliance Jio extends validity of digital pack offering 2GB data per day for free

Previously, Reliance Jio came up with a prepaid pack offering 2GB of additional 4G data per day at no extra cost. At the time of its rollout, the offer was valid only till August 6. In a recent development, the operator has extended the pack's validity until August 14.

The latest Jio digital pack comes as a top-up to an already existing data plan that the users have recharged with. So, subscribers can get unlimited voice calls, data associated with the subscribed pack, and SMS benefits and 2GB of additional data at the same time.

Notably, this offer can be availed only by select customers via the My Jio app. However, there is no word regarding the selection criteria to avail this extended offer. Interested users can visit the MyJio app and check for the top-up plan under the My Plans section.

Reliance Jio Rs. 594 plan

Recently, under the Jio delight plan, the operator offered additional data and voice calling benefits. With the Rs. 594 plan, the subscribers will get six months of unlimited voice calling and data benefits. Likewise, the buyers of a JioPhone with the Monsoon Hungama Offer can get a special exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher priced at Rs. 101. This will add 90GB of data for a time period of six months. To avail this offer, choose the Monsoon Hungama offer to exchange your feature phone and recharge with Rs. 594 Jio pack.

Registrations to start soon

At the 41st AGM, Reliance Jio announced the JioPhone 2 and the Jio GigaFiber broadband internet service. The JioPhone 2 is similar to the previous generation model in terms of specifications. Only the design will vary with a QWERTY keypad and 4-way navigational key. The registrations for the JioPhone 2 and Jio GigaFiber will debut via the MyJio app and Jio.com website from August 15. You can get to know how to book these from here. While we know that the JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs. 2,999 and the Jio GigaFiber is speculated to offer internet services starting Rs. 500 per month.