Just In
- 5 min ago Reliance Jio Vs BSNL: Who Offers The Best 4G Data Voucher?
- 15 min ago NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched In India; Price, Features, And Sale Offers
- 48 min ago How To Get Verified On Twitter? Which All Accounts Are Eligible?
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Transfer Chats to Different Phone Numbers
Don't Miss
- Movies Mira Rajput's Kids Misha And Zain Make Salad For Her, Says 'I Must've Done Something Right'
- News SC grants bail to rebel YSR Congress MP in sedition case
- Finance How To Open India Post Payment Bank Account Online?
- Sports Leicester City captain Morgan retires as Fuchs also leaves King Power Stadium
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In June
- Automobiles Google Maps New Updates Will Help Save You Fuel: Read More To Find Out!
- Education SSB Head Constable Result 2021 Declared At ssbrectt.gov.in
- Lifestyle Nikki Tamboli Exudes Baywatch Vibes With Her Swimwear; Her Bikini Is What You Can Easily Afford
Haryana Government Plans To Take Action Against People Those Are Linking 5G Trials And COVID 19 Cases
The Haryana Government has announced that it will take strict action against those who are spreading rumors about 5G trials and increasing COVID 19 cases. This order comes soon after Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) written a letter to the state Government.
TAIPA informed that there rumors going on social media platforms, which claims that 5G trials are increasing COVID 19 cases. The industry body said that this is affecting the business and maintenance of existing towers in the state.
"Such incidents, if not brought under control, may significantly impact the telecom connectivity at large and deprive the general public/government bodies of getting uninterrupted telecom services at a crucial junction of COVID 19," said T.R.Dua director-general of TAIPA in a letter.
After getting a letter from the industry body TAIPA, Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Wardhan issued a letter to all senior officials and asked to take action against the culprit who is spreading such rumors. The Haryana Chief Secretary also said that viruses cannot be spread through technologies.
"As you might be aware, misinformation attributing the fatalities and health problems being faced by people due to COVID-19 virus is being attributed to the testing of 5G towers. This has led to some incidents in the state resulting in mobile towers/networks being damaged by some misguided elements," Wardhan wrote in his letter.
Notably, private telecom players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have also asked Haryana Government to consider this matter.
DoT Stand On Linking 5G Trials And COVID 19 Cases
Similarly, the Department of Telecommunication has also cleared its stand on the fake news and said there is no link between the 5G trials and the current situation of the COVID 19. DoT also asked people not to fall for such rumors.
In addition, COAI informed the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MetY) about the same matter and asked all social media platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to remove rumors as these are misleading others.
This seems quite surprising as 5G trails have not started in India and no one knows when telecom companies will start as they are looking for some clarifications from the DoT. In addition, WHO has cleared that there is no link between 5G trials and COVID 19.
But still, some people love to create fake news, which is we suggest that you should not fall for such rumors as upcoming network technology is expected to offer proper data and network services.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,770
-
24,119
-
19,999
-
5,875
-
15,995
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
14,150
-
71,040