Haryana Government Plans To Take Action Against People Those Are Linking 5G Trials And COVID 19 Cases

The Haryana Government has announced that it will take strict action against those who are spreading rumors about 5G trials and increasing COVID 19 cases. This order comes soon after Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) written a letter to the state Government.

TAIPA informed that there rumors going on social media platforms, which claims that 5G trials are increasing COVID 19 cases. The industry body said that this is affecting the business and maintenance of existing towers in the state.

"Such incidents, if not brought under control, may significantly impact the telecom connectivity at large and deprive the general public/government bodies of getting uninterrupted telecom services at a crucial junction of COVID 19," said T.R.Dua director-general of TAIPA in a letter.

After getting a letter from the industry body TAIPA, Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Wardhan issued a letter to all senior officials and asked to take action against the culprit who is spreading such rumors. The Haryana Chief Secretary also said that viruses cannot be spread through technologies.

"As you might be aware, misinformation attributing the fatalities and health problems being faced by people due to COVID-19 virus is being attributed to the testing of 5G towers. This has led to some incidents in the state resulting in mobile towers/networks being damaged by some misguided elements," Wardhan wrote in his letter.

Notably, private telecom players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have also asked Haryana Government to consider this matter.

DoT Stand On Linking 5G Trials And COVID 19 Cases

Similarly, the Department of Telecommunication has also cleared its stand on the fake news and said there is no link between the 5G trials and the current situation of the COVID 19. DoT also asked people not to fall for such rumors.

In addition, COAI informed the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MetY) about the same matter and asked all social media platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to remove rumors as these are misleading others.

This seems quite surprising as 5G trails have not started in India and no one knows when telecom companies will start as they are looking for some clarifications from the DoT. In addition, WHO has cleared that there is no link between 5G trials and COVID 19.

But still, some people love to create fake news, which is we suggest that you should not fall for such rumors as upcoming network technology is expected to offer proper data and network services.

