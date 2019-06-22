Get Hotstar Premium Free with BSNL's Rs. 749 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of a high-speed big download Fiber to Home plan - SUPERSTAR 300.

The company has launched fixed-line broadband plan for Rs 749 a month, offering 300 gigabytes of downloads with 50 megabits per second download speed and thereafter unlimited data at 2 Mbps for customers using its optical fiber connection.

"The newly launched pack offers 300Gb download at 50Mbps speed bundled with a subscription of Hotstar Premium, giving customers the option to watch and enjoy non-stop entertainment and live sports including cricket world cup at their convenience," the company said.

Furthermore, the subscription to Hotstar Premium will be available across all circles in BSNL and customers can book their request online or call on the toll-free number to avail this offer.

With Hotstar Premium, customers can get access to Hollywood Blockbusters, favorite STAR serials before television any time after 6 AM in the morning, and the latest of LIVE sporting action.

Anupam Shrivastava, CMD, BSNL said, "Our partnership with Hotstar Premium has started at the right time when sports entertainment is at its peak, and we want to bring the best offers to our customers with SUPERSTAR 300, to celebrate this mega sports season."

BSNL Launches Rs 168 Recharge Plan

BSNL has also launched a new Rs. 168 Special Tariff Voucher for people who want to activate international roaming services on their number and if they want to extend the validity of international roaming.

The newly launched plan can be availed for 90 days.

Abhinandan - 151 Plan Voucher

BSNL has recently launched a new plan voucher ABHINANDAN -151 as a promotional offer for a period 90 days for its prepaid mobile customers.

Rs. 151 Plan offers unlimited calls to any network while in roaming including Delhi & Mumbai. This plan also offers free 1GB data per day & 100 SMS per day on any network with a validity of 24 days.

The Plan voucher will be applicable for new connection, migration & validity extension with freebies.

BSNL is launching new plans on a daily basis to retain its users but the telco is sitting on huge debt, however, DOT is planning to revive the State-run operator.

