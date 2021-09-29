How Can BSNL Prepaid Users Recharge Mobile Numbers Via Bharat Bill Pay News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has become the first telecom operator that brought Bharat Bill Payment System (Integrated bill payment system) for the prepaid recharge category. Notably, this update comes two months after RBI released a circular to expand the availability and coverage of the Bharat Bill Payment System.

After this development, BSNL customers are allowed to use the BHIM UPI app if they want to recharge their prepaid numbers. "We look forward to extending our services to our consumers on the national level platform. Consumers can easily recharge their Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited mobile prepaid plans across myriad channels with easy access," Pravin Kumar Purwar, CMD, BSNL said.

What Is Bharat Payment System?

The Bharat Bill Payment is a platform, which is used for paying utility bills. For the unaware, Bharat Bill Payment started working in 2014. This platform offers automatic bill payments of energy, gas, telecom, DTH, municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, Insurance, Cable, Subscription fees, water bill, and more. However, mobile recharging is new and now, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited prepaid users are allowed to recharge their numbers and update their plans.

"The addition of mobile prepaid recharges to BBPS would give consumers a convenient, uniform, and assured transaction experience. We look forward to on-board other operators in this category and further strengthen the ecosystem," said NoopurChaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat Bill Pay Ltd."Our continued endeavour will be to build a diverse ecosystem, in partnership with Billers, Banks, and Fintechs alike," he said.

How To Pay BSNL Bill Via Bharat Bill Portal

Step 1: You need to download the Bharat Bill portal https://www.bharatbillpay.com/bill-pay. Now, you have to tap on the bill pay option.

Step 2: Enter your bank name or nonbank name and click on the payment option. Write your details and tap on the fetch bill option.

Step 3: Click on the proceed payment option, select the card payment mode. It is done the payment you have made via Bharat Pay is completed once you receive the message from the bank.

It is important to note that Bharat Bill is in discussion with other telecom operators for the same services.

