How to get a new SIM card withouth Aadhar card: The new KYC method

Users can now get a new SIM card with Passport, Voter ID, or Driver's license

    There has been a lot of speculations about using Aadhar's e-KYC feature to activate a new SIM card. And now, after supreme court's verdict has made clear that Aadhar is mandatory for getting a new SIM card activation. Here is a complete detail on how to get a new SIM card without Aadhar card or Aadhar number?

    Use any of the government authorised address proof

    DoT (department of telecommunication) has officially confirmed that users can use either a Driver's license, Passport, and a voter ID as an address proof to procure a new SIM connection.

    The SIM card vendor will scan your address proof and will capture a live photo of the applicant at the time of registration. The entire process will happen digitally, offering a faster network activation. The SIM vendor will also have a unique ID, which will be considered for the SIM authenticity of the activation at the time of KYC process.

    In fact, telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have already started the new digital KYC system in cities like New Delhi and UP.

    This law also re-affirms that updating your SIM (Aadhar linking) card with Aadhar e-KYC process is not mandatory, and the numbers which are not attached to Aadhar number will not face de-activation at any cost.

    Get a new SIM with Aadhar number as well

    A user can always use his Aadhar number for a new SIM card activation, given that the users are not worried about risks associated with Aadhar number or Aadhar card.

    And now, it is pretty clearly getting a new SIM card does not involve in sharing your Aadhar number. If a SIM vendor does not accept any of the government authorised ID, then users can register a complaint about the vendor to the DoT.

     

    With the implementation of this feature, users can get new SIM cards, internet connection, or a Wi-Fi connection with the universal KYC process.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
