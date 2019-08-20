ENGLISH

    After the inception of Reliance Jio in the Indian telecom industry, the scenario of the sector has changed entirely. Jio with its unlimited calls, free 4G internet and SMS pack dominated many companies with authority. Jio services come with many offers which included free caller tunes as well.

    How To Activate And Deactivate Jio Caller Tune On Your Number

     

    Before Jio, activating caller tunes was a luxury. But now, Jio has made the service free for all its users. Users have the option of choosing lakhs of songs from Jio caller Tune database. Users can select songs from genres like Hollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood, and Regional.

    How You Can Activate Caller Tunes On Jio

    • Users can activate JioTune via JioSaavn app directly by selecting the song. But make sure that the song is eligible for being the caller tune or not.
    • You can also activate Jio Caller Tune by sending the name of the song via SMS to 56789
    • For Example:
    • SMS MOVIE to 56789
    • SMS ALBUM to 56789
    • SMS SINGER < Singer Name> to 56789
    • You can also activate Jio Hello Tune by copying it from some of your friends and family by pressing (*) button while calling them.
    • After that, you will receive a message from Jio seeking your consent to activate the service. You have to reply 'Y' to activate the Jio Caller Tune on your number.

    How To Deactivate Hello Tune On Jio

    To deactivate the hello tune on your Jio number you have to simply send a text message on a dedicated number or you can also call and do it manually.

    • You need to call 155223 which is Jio Caller Tune Number and follow the instructions to deactivate the hello tune.
    • You can also send an SMS "STOP" to 56789 to deactivate the service.

     
    Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
