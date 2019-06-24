Airtel Users Can Now Set Free Hello Tunes: Here's How News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel is now offering Hello Tunes to its subscribers for free.

The company is offering this service to both its prepaid and postpaid subscribers across the country.

In addition, customers can set and change their 'Hello Tunes' as many times as they want. One only needs to renew the free 'Hello Tunes' subscription through Wynk Music every 30 days.

All 40 million songs from Wynk Music's library will now be available to eligible Airtel mobile customers without the monthly subscription charge of Rs 36 and this benefit will be available to all mobile customers on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of Rs 129 and above.

Sameer Batra, CEO - Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel: "Hello Tunes is a product that Airtel mobile customers use to express themselves. Airtel mobile customers can now enjoy their favorite songs on Wynk Music and also at the click of a button set them as their Hello Tune. This is yet another delightful benefit from Airtel to thank its customers."

How to set free Hello Tunes using Wynk Music

1. Download the latest version of Wynk Music or update your existing app to the latest version.

2. Launch the app and click on the 'Hello Tunes' icon on the top right-hand corner of the app.

3. Search for your favorite song and select as your Hello Tune.

4. Alternately users can play their favorite song and click on the Hello Tunes icon in the music player to set the song as their Hello Tune.

5. Confirm your Hello Tune on Wynk Music app every 30 days to continue enjoying the free subscription.

What Is Airtel Thanks Offer

The company has recently refreshed AirtelThanks offer to deliver rewards to its customers and the new program is tiered in its offering - Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers.

The benefits are powered by Airtel's strong partnerships, which go from premium content brands like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5 to Wynk music, device brands and many more.

The telco has launched many offers in the recent past to attract its users and as we all know that Jio is offering this free Hello Tune service since the very beginning. So we believe that the company is all set to give a tough fight to all other telecom players.

