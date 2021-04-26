How To Activate BSNL Mobile Caller Tune Via App And SMS News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has recently announced launched Cinema Plus to offer content benefits. Besides, the telecom operator provides a unique offer, which allows its users to activate personalized ring back tunes. The facility enables its users to set ringtone or personal name tune. The telecom operator offers a vast collection of songs in several categories, such as International, Bollywood, Instrumental, Regional, and more.

Notably, the state-run telecom operator offers this facility with its tariff plans too and BSNL Tunes are available in Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and more. However, if you are looking for some ways to set a ringtone on the BSNL network, then you should go through these steps.

Steps To Activate The BSNL Tunes

You can dial 56700 by following all IVR instructions. You can also send messages to 56700. Besides, BSNL enables you to copy the song from the other BSNL customer. Also, you can activate the caller tune from My BSNL Mobile Application, BSNL Tune Portal, and My BSNL Tunes application.

Method 1

You need to dial 56799 for activating the BSNL Name Tune (this facility is designed for South & East Zones). Then, you have to dial 5670087 for North & West Zones.

Method 2

By Sending SMS To 56700

First, you need to send BTACT to 56700 to activate the services to set up the default BSNL Tune. You are allowed to send BTSONG CODE to 56700 messages to set the ringtone. Additionally, you are allowed to send messages to NTNAME to 56799 for South & East Zones customers. Then, you can send a message to NTNAME to 56777 for its customers in North & West Zones.

Method 3

Activating PBRT Via Other Mobiles

For copying songs from other BSNL numbers, users have to dial 9, while calling others and listening to their ringtone.

Method 4

Activating Via My BSNL Mobile Application

Open the application, click on the value-added services. Then, select the telecom circle and enter the mobile number. Tap on the caller tune option and select the subscribe option. Now, you have to search for the song you are looking for.

Method 5

BSNL PBRT Activating Via Web Portal

For availing PBRT services via a web portal, users can subscribe to the services. Users have to select a song and tap on the manage selection option.

