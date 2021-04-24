Just In
BSNL Revises Rs. 397 Pack; Offering 2GB Data And Unlimited Calling
BSNL is revising its prepaid and broadband plans to offer the best services to its customers. The telecom operator has recently revised its Rs. 367 prepaid pack and now it's priced at Rs. 397, which means the company has increased the prices by Rs. 30. Notably, this prepaid pack is quite unique as it comes with one-year validity and this pack is good for those who want to activate their SIM cards.
BSNL Rs. 397 Prepaid Plan
The Rs. 397 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and 2GB of data for 60 days, but this plan is valid for 365 days. This pack also ships Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and 100 free SMS per day for the same period. Notably, all these benefits are for only 60 days. However, if a user wants to continue the services, then they have to go for vouchers.
Apart from this pack, BSNL ships Rs. 1,999 plan, where users get 3GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day. This prepaid plan is available in all 20 circles. It ships content from Eros Now for one year and Lokdhun for only two months. Besides, this plan ships free calling on the MTNL network, especially in Delhi and Mumbai. This pack also ships BSNL tunes and the facility of song changing.
Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Annual Packs
On the other hand, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea annual prepaid plans are costlier than BSNL packs. Airtel offers three packs under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 1,498, Rs. 2,498, and Rs. 2,698. All these pack ships unlimited calling facilities. It includes 24GB of data and 2GB of data per day for 365 days. It includes 100 messages for the same period.
Reliance Jio offers two packs, which are priced at Rs. 2,399 and Rs. 2,599. These packs offer 2GB of data per day, Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, and 100 messages per day for 365 days. Vi offers three plans in the same segment, which are available at Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2,595. Vi offers unlimited calling and Zee5 access for one year with these packs.
