Call forwarding is a cellular service, which lets you transfer incoming calls to another number, be it mobile or landline where you will be available to attend calls. However, many times the service has been automatically activated on newly purchased SIM cards or cell phones. If you are a Jio subscriber facing similar issues and want to disable the service, then you can check out the step-by-step process below.

How To Deactivate Call Forwarding In Jio

Notably, there are two methods to help you disable call forwarding in Jio connections. In the first process, you will use the settings and turn off the call forwarding feature or service. In the second technique, you need to turn off the service for your connection using the Jio call divert deactivation. Below, we have detailed how to deactivate call forwarding in Jio.

Deactivate Jio Call Forwarding Via System Settings

To deactivate Jio call forwarding from system settings, follow the below steps.

Open Apps settings and locate 'System App Settings'.

Look out for Call Settings over here and open it.

Search for Call Forwarding option and open it.

You will get all the options for Call Forwarding. Just enable or disable call forwarding from here.

If you do not find the call forwarding settings here, then you can search for call forwarding settings via the option to search settings. If not, then the device maker would not have not provided the settings. In that case, you can cancel call forwarding in Jio via USSD codes.

Jio Call Divert Deactivation Number

To deactivate call diversion via Jio call deactivation number, follow the below steps.

Open the dialer on your phone.

Dial the USSD code, which is the Jio call divert deactivation number.

Notably, there are five USSD codes to enable or disable call forwarding in Jio. These USSD cards have various uses and parameters. Below is a list of all Jio call divert activation and deactivation numbers as listed on the official Jio website.

Call Forwarding Unconditional - *402

Call Forwarding ' no answer - *404

Call Forwarding ' busy - *406

Call Conditional Call Forwarding ' not reachable - *410

All Forwarding - *413

Doing so, the call forwarding service will be disabled on your Jio connection and you will be able to answer calls directly from your number itself.

