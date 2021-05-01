How To Download BSNL Landline Bill Via Online Payment And Selfcare Portal News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is the only telecom operator that is offering half a dozen services in the country. The telecom operator offers prepaid, postpaid, broadband, satellite phone, and landline services. Besides, BSNL enables its customers to download the broadband and landline bills via the company's Selfcare portal.

BSNL users don't have to visit the company's store or office as this facility is also available online. The telecom operator announced that all customers are allowed to download and print the landline bills for up to one year.

In addition, BSNL announced that customers can use an online portal to view their generated bills. However, BSNL online portal only allows its users to check the latest bill and customers have to register themselves in the Online Selfcare portal. But still, if you are looking for ways to check the landline bill, then you have to check these steps.

Steps To Download The BSNL Landline Bill

Notably, the company offers two methods to its users to download the bill.

Step 1: BSNL Online Payment Portal for the latest landline bill.

Step 2: BSNL Selfcare Portal for all bills, including the latest and previous.

Method 1

How To Download Bill Via Bharat Sanchar Nigam LimitedOnline Payment Portal

Customers have to create their account on the company's Payment Portal to check or to download the bill online. Then, customers need to add their BSNL (Fiber-to-the-home) FTTH number under the landline option. Now, customers have to click on the Manage Account section.

After that, customers will be directed to the payment options page, which allows customers to make payments. Now, to view the bill, customers have to click on the View Bill option. To download the bill, customers have to click on the Download PDF link.

Method 2

How To Download Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Telephone Bills From Selfcare Portal

Customers need to log in to their Selfcare portal via the My Accounts page. Now, customers have to click on the Billing Account Number of the landline number to see the entire usage. Then, customers tap the View Bill option under the Bills & Payments tab section. This page will allow users to check the previous and the latest bills.

