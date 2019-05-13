How to get 10GB data for 168 days through Airtel's latest plan News oi-Priyanka Dua The newly launched plan comes with a price a tag of Rs. 597 with some interesting offers.

After relaunching its Airtel Thanks program, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has launched a new plan called Mera Naya Feature Phone, Telecomtalk reported.

According to the report, the newly launched plan comes with a price a tag of Rs. 597 with some interesting offers. Under this offer user will get unlimited local and STD calls along with 10GB data for 168 days.

In addition, Airtel is providing 300 SMS which will be renewed every 28 days, and if a 4G and nor 4G feature phone user is 30 days older, then he/she will get 10GB of data for 140 days in Bihar West Bengal, Orissa, UP, Gujrat, Maharashtra Haryana, Madhya Pradesh circles.

However, for other circles, customers will get 10GB of data for 112 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel and HDFC Life Insurance, have joined hands to leverage technology and the deep penetration of mobile services to build a financially secure India.

The company has also launched a prepaid bundle that will come with in-built life insurance cover (term plan) from HDFC Life Insurance.

Airtel's new Rs 249 prepaid bundle will come with Rs 4 lakhs life cover from HDFC Life along with 2GB data, Unlimited Calls to any network and 100 SMS/day. The recharge is valid for 28 days and policy cover till recharge is active. A customer needs to enroll for the insurance after the first recharge through SMS, My Airtel App or Retailer. The insurance renews automatically for subsequent recharges.

The policy, which is available to all customer aged 18-54 years, requires no paperwork or medical examination (the customer is only required to give a declaration of good health) and the policy or CoI will be instantaneously delivered digitally.

A physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request. Airtel's prepaid bundle gives convenience to mobile customers with a significant amount of data and sizeable insurance protection at under Rs 9 per day.

The entire process is digitally delivered in a matter of a few minutes at any Airtel retail store or on MyAirtel app.