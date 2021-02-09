How To Get 10GB Data For 20 Days From BSNL News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced a new offer for its prepaid customers. Under this new offer, the state-run telecom operator has revised its Rs. 109 plan and now it is named the Mithram Plus plan. This plan has is now available with extended validity. This offer is specially designed for BSNL customers who are not active. The plan was introduced in 2019 and used to provide 5GB and unlimited calling for 20 days.

BSNL Rs. 109 Mithram Plus Plan Revised: Details

It is worth mentioning that this plan is now providing 10GB of data until March 31st, 2021. In fact, there are high chances that BSNL might remove this plan on April 1, which will force users to choose plans like PV 106 or PV 107. However, there is a catch. This plan is available for 75 days, while benefits are available for 20 days, which means this pack is specially designed for those who want to activate their number for a longer run. For the unaware, the Mithram Plus plan is only available in the Kerala circle only. The Mithram Plus plan is very famous in Kerala and several users are already using the pack in the same circle.

BSNL PV 106 And PV 107 Plan: Details

Coming to the plans of Rs. 106 and Rs. 107, where the company is offering 3GB of data, 100 minutes for calling per day, including roaming facility in Delhi and Mumbai for 100 days. It also ships BSNL tunes for 60 days. The PV 106 plan was earlier known as FRC 106 and FRC 107.

Notably, this plan is already renamed in all circles. It is worth noting that this plan is aimed at getting new customers on the board. Furthermore, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is very active in terms of bringing new services and packs in the country.

