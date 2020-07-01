How To Get 12,000 Minutes For Calling From Reliance Jio News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is known for bringing something new for its customers that's why it is leading the telecom industry. The operator is known for disrupting the market even it is not offering unlimited calling to its users. Last year, the operator has introduced minutes for calling on other networks, where it is charging 6 paise per minute for the off-net calls. On the other hand, the operator is providing free on the same network.

In fact, the operator plans are 33 percent cheaper than Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. Notably, the company is offering calling minutes between 300 to 12,000. So, in that way, we will give a list of all prepaid plans that ship 12,000 minutes for calling.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That Offers Free 12,000 Minutes Calling

There are five plans that offer the same benefits. The plans are priced at Rs. 1,299, Rs. 2,121, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 2, 599, and Rs. 4,999. The first plan of Rs. 1,299 ships 12,000 minutes for calling, 24GB data, and unlimited calling. This plan ships 100 messages for free. This plan is not listed in the plans section. For this, you have to check the other section on the website. This plan is valid for 336 days.

The second is available at Rs. 2,121, which is valid for 336 days, and it ships 1.5GB data per day, 100 messages per day, free calling on the same network, and access to all Reliance Jio applications. The Rs. 2,399 offers 730GB data and subscription for Disney+ Hotstar. It includes 100 messages per day along with a subscription to JioNews, JioTV, JioCinema, and many more.

The Rs. 2,599 ships annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, 740GB, 12,000 minutes for calling. This plan ships 2GB data per day along with 10GB bonus data and Jio applications. Lastly, then there's a plan of Rs. 4,999 gets you 350GB data for 360 days. It ships free calling on the same networks and Jio app subscription.

