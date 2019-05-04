How to get 25% cashback from BSNL annual broadband plans News oi-Priyanka Dua Customer can use this cashback for payments of future bills and this scheme is available across all circles.

The State-run telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once again extended the deadline for the 25 percent cash back on its annual broadband plans till May 31, 2019.

BSNL also tweeted that through its official Twitter handle saying,"-Get flat 25 percent off on BSNL annual subscription."

For the unaware, this cashback offer was first announced last year in December for its landline and broadband customers.

However, there are some terms and conditions for this scheme as this cashback will be credited when a customer opts for an annual plan and makes payment timely.

In fact, the customer can use this cashback for payments of future bills and this scheme is available across all circles.

Meanwhile, telco installed 54000 towers during 2018-2019, which is higher than the combined figures of the previous three years.

BSNL has also started installing 4G towers during the financial year 2018-2019 and has installed approx.

Subscribers have welcomed the network expansion and attractive plans offered by joining BSNL and leaving other operators in large numbers. During the year 2018-2019 more than 50 lacs subscribers have ported their number to BSNL from other operators, utilizing the MNP facility. BSNL is one of the two operators showing net addition of more than 9 lakh subscribers, during February 2019, as per the latest TRAI report.

Recently BSNL has also offered Eros Now premium subscription free of cost with unlimited movies and exclusive video series to its consumers of select STV/plans of Rs.78, Rs.98 and Rs.298.

