How to get benefits up to Rs. 5,300 on Realme devices from Reliance Jio News oi-Priyanka Dua The user will get 50 percent off on bookmyshow, and also up to Rs. 3,250 cashback on cleartrip.

Reliance Jio has come up with Realme youth offers wherein Jio is providing benefits up to Rs. 5,300 to its users.

The Jio Realme Youth Offer is valid for all Realme smartphone purchased between 12th March 2019 and 7th June 2019 and activated on Jio network for the first time on or after 12th March 2019.

The discount coupons shall be applied by subscribers on outer before 31st December 2020.

Under this new offer, buyers can avail instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 which shall be credited in form of 18 discount coupons of Rs. 100.

In addition, the user will get 50 percent off on bookmyshow, and also up to Rs. 3,250 cashback on cleartrip. However, there is a catch as this offer is available in the My Jio App of the buyer.

The company has a launched new offer of Rs. 299 for the Realme Youth offer. The Rs. 299 plan provides 3GB data per day which is applicable on all Realme devices including the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme 3 Pro, is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a 4045mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 flash charge. Realme 3 Pro also supports Sony IMX 519 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 25MP selfie camera for more distinctive and detailed pictures.

The newly launched smartphone comes in 2 variants; 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at Rs. 13,999/- and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at INR 16,999/- in 3 exquisite colors, Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

Realme also announced another addition to its entry-level series, the value king realme C2. With a 6.1 inch HD + Dewdrop Fullscreen. The phone is supported by a 4000 mAh battery, 13MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera as well as octa-core 12nm Helio P22. Realme C2 2 GB RAM + 16 GB ROM is priced at Rs.5,999/- and 3GB RAM + 32 GB ROM at Rs. 7,999/-, in two exquisite colors, Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.