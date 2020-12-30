How To Get Double Data Benefit With Vi Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since Vodafone-Idea has changed its identity, it has become very active in terms of launching and revising plans. Similarly, the company is offering double data benefits with selected plans. Currently, the telecom operator is providing this benefit with three plans such as Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699. However, today we are focussing on Rs. 699 plan to find out if it is really worth it.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 699 prepaid plan from Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is offering 4GB of data per day. Earlier, this plan used to provide 2GB of data per day. Additionally, this plan is providing unlimited calling and 100 messages per day for 84 days. Besides, users will get OTT benefits like Vi Movies and TV. This plan is also providing a Weekend Data Rollover facility. For the unaware, the Weekend Data Rollover enables you to use the limit of the week on the weekends.

The 4GB data per day means that this plan is providing 336GB of data for 84 days, which means every gigabyte of the data will cost you Rs. 2.18. It seems that this plan is not that expensive as the Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 599 is providing 2GB of data for the same period, which means Rs. 3.74 per single gigabyte. However, if anyone is not looking for that much data, then spending Rs. 699 seems quite expensive.

India's third-largest telecom operator Vi is also offering Rs. 299 and Rs. 449 plan. The Rs. 299 is also offering 4GB data per day for 28 days. In addition, this pack is offering unlimited calling to all networks along with 100 messages per day. This pack is also providing a data rollover facility, whereas Rs. 449 pack also ships 4GB data per day along with unlimited calling, 100 messages per day.

