How To Get Double Data Benefit With Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans

After receiving tough competition from Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone-Idea has started offering double data benefits with their prepaid plans. These newly launched plans are designed for streaming benefits and for those who are working from home. These prepaid packs also ship weekend data rollover benefits with the plans.

The weekend data rollover facility allows its users to use the remaining data on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, these packs provide high-speed data at night time without any actual data deduction.

Vodafone-Idea Double Data Benefits With New Plans

Notably, the company offers three plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699. The first plan of Rs. 299 offers 4GB of data per day for 28 days, which means the user will get 112GB of data in total for the same period.

This plan offers unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, a data rollover facility, bonus cash on MPL, Rs. 75 discount on food orders from Zomato, and access to Vi Movies & TV. It includes 50 percent bonus cash on My11Circle.

There is a pack of Rs. 449, where users get 4GB of data per day and unlimited calling for 56 days. It includes 100 messages per day, weekend data rollover benefits, and other benefits are the same.

Lastly, there is a prepaid pack of Rs. 699, which ships 4GB of data per day for 84 days. The users will get 336GB of data for the same period. It also includes a free local, roaming calls, and data rollover facility.

Apart from providing double data benefits to its users, Vodafone-Idea is focussing on the enterprise's segment. The company has launched cloud-deployed security solutions, which will provide secure VPN, data loss prevention, content filtering, real-time intelligence, anti-virus, DDoS protection, and more.

Interestingly, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are focussing on the digital and enterprises segment as these might be other areas, which are likely to help telcos to increase the revenues as telcos want to clear the debt. However, this move seems good as Vodafone-Idea is struggling to raise funds and clear AGR debt.

