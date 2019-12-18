How To Get Hollywood Content From Airtel Xstream Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has joined hands with American entertainment firm Lionsgate and Starzplay to offer premium content to its customers in India. Under this partnership, Airtel customers will get access to Lionsgate feature film content on its Xstream app and other platforms. Besides, it offers 10,000 movies along with 400 TV channels.

"We will continue to forge long-term strategic partnerships with the top content producers from around the world as part of our mission and look forward to collaborating with Lionsgate to delight customers in India," Adarsh Nair - Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that the Lionsgate play will be available in many languages, and spread across the horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller, and documentary genres.

"Telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms, and we're proud to join forces with a partner like Airtel that combines enormous reach, a powerful brand, and unparalleled distribution expertise. This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience," said Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate Play South Asia.

Furthermore, Airtel costumers will get the Hunger Games and Twilight Saga, La La Land, and Wonder. Also, customers will get access like American Assassin, Robin Hood, The Spy Who Dumped Me, A Simple Favor, Saban's Power Rangers, Divergent, Now You See Me 2, Gods of Egypt, Letters To Juliet, and Reservoir Dogs.

To recall, Airtel has launched its voice over Wi-Fi service-'Airtel Wi-Fi calling'. This service will provide a good network indoors. For the unaware, the company is not charging any money for the calls made over ' Airtel Wi-Fi calling'. At present, Airtel is offering this service in Delhi and NCR.

